Obsidian is a powerful knowledge base that works on top of
a local folder of plain text Markdown files.
The human brain is non-linear: we jump from idea to idea, all the time. Your second brain should work the same.
In Obsidian, making and following [[connections]] is frictionless. Tend to your notes like a gardener; at the end of the day, sit back and marvel at your own knowledge graph.
Note-taking is incredibly personal. Tried every app, but there's always something not quite right? You deserve better.
Obsidian is built to be extensible. With 22 core plugins and counting, set up your own toolkit and get running in minutes.
You'll even be able to install third party plugins or build your own once Obsidian reaches v1.0. Sky's the limit.
In our age when cloud services can shut down, get bought, or change privacy policy any day, the last thing you want is proprietary formats and data lock-in.
With Obsidian, your data sits in a local folder. Never leave your life's work held hostage in the cloud again.
Plain text Markdown also gives you the unparalleled interoperability to use any kind of sync, encryption, or data processing that works with plain text files.